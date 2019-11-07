By EUobserver

Donations by Russian businessmen to the British Conservative party surged from £350,000 (€407,000) in the previous year to £489,850 between November 2018 and October 2019, according to an investigation by OpenDemocracy, a UK news website. There was nothing illegal about it because the Russian-origin tycoons were all naturalised British citizens, the Tory party said. The news comes amid concern about Russian meddling in European and US elections.