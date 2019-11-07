By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron said he believed Nato was undergoing "brain death", criticising the lack of coordination between Europe and the US, and Turkey's unilateral action in Syria in an interview on Thursday. "Europe has the capacity to defend itself," he said, questioning the military alliance's future. Macron said it was crucial to seek a rapprochement with Moscow, and praised Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, who is close to the Kremlin.