By EUobserver

German chancellor Angela Merkel has reacted to the statement of French president Emmanuel Macron that Nato is "brain death", saying "this view does not correspond to mine", Deutsche Welle reports, adding these are "drastic words". In a press conference with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, Merkel said that Nato is the "cornerstone of security" for Germany. Stoltenberg from his side welcomed the news that Germany will increase its military spending.