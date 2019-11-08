Ticker
Frontex gets its European border police force
By EUobserver
In its final step towards become a European border police corp, the EU Council, representing member states, on Friday, officially rubber-stamped a new regulation underpinning Frontex. The self-described law enforcement agency will now have more powers to return unwanted migrants. It will also have a standing corps of 10,000 border guards at its disposal, the ability to acquire its own equipment, and operate in countries outside the European Union.