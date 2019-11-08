Friday

8th Nov 2019

Frontex gets its European border police force

In its final step towards become a European border police corp, the EU Council, representing member states, on Friday, officially rubber-stamped a new regulation underpinning Frontex. The self-described law enforcement agency will now have more powers to return unwanted migrants. It will also have a standing corps of 10,000 border guards at its disposal, the ability to acquire its own equipment, and operate in countries outside the European Union.

Bosnia wants explanation for Macron's 'time-bomb' remark

Bosnia requested an interview with the French ambassador to Sarajevo, after Emmanuel Macron described the country as a "ticking time bomb" and one of the greatest concerns for Europe due to the "problem of returning jihadists".

MEPs slam Commission over common charger delay

Citing an EUobserver investigation, MEPs on the consumer protection committee have slammed the EU Commission for allowing Apple to get away with refusing to comply with a common smartphone charger for over a decade.

Erdogan: refugees will enter Europe unless EU does more

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara will "open the doors" for refugees and migrants to enter Europe unless it does more to help. The EU says it won't help Turkey create a so-called "safe zone" in north-east Syria.

Cleaning up both the EU and Western Balkans

There has been little substantial analysis, since the Macron veto, of why so much money and effort in the Balkans has failed to result in the political and economic transformation needed to prepare candidates for full membership.

Can Sunday's election end Spain's endless deadlock?

Uncertainty surrounding this weekend's Spanish election - the fourth in four years - is rising, as polls suggest that the outcome of Sunday's vote could be as inconclusive April's election. Thousands of police are on the streets of Barcelona.

Up to 750 European children trapped in north-east Syria

Between 700 and 750 children from different EU member states are trapped in camps in north-east Syria with parents who are suspected Islamic State fighters. Many are under the age of six, victims of war and conflict.

  1. Commission will not probe Borrell over Catalan tweet
  3. EU Parliament loses funding case against Farage-led party
  4. US will not impose car tariffs, says Juncker
  5. Merkel disagrees with Macron on Nato
  6. Migrants in Malta transferred after EU deal
  7. Italy against limiting banks' sovereign holdings
  8. Final commissioners' 'conflicts of interest' decision next week

