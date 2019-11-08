By EUobserver

Catalan MEP Diana Riba (Greens) has accused Spain's foreign minister Josep Borrell of "serious negligence" for tweeting a classified document from the British Sirene office, concerning the European arrest warrant issued against the former Catalan minister Clara Ponsatí, and asked the commission to investigate it. However, a spokesperson of the EU's executive body said that it is "up to the national authorities to look into this matter".