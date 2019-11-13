By EUobserver

Christos Stylianides, EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, announced the EU is mobilising €55m for Sudan as at least eight million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, with 6.3 million not having enough food to meet their needs. Stylianides welcomed "recent announcements by the new transitional Sudanese government (...) to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance", adding "aid must reach all areas of Sudan, including conflict zones."