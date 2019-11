By EUobserver

James Le Mesurier, 48, who set up the White Helmets, has been found dead in Istanbul, the Guardian reports. According to Turkish authorities, he was found with fractures to his head and legs and appeared to have fallen from a balcony. The White Helmets are a Syrian rescue group that consists of 3,000 volunteers and operates in rebel-held areas of Syria to help people during Syrian and Russian bombings.