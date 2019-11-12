Ticker
Xi Jingping in Athens promises new investment
By EUobserver
Chinese president Xi Jinping said during a visit to Athens that China wants to make the Greece China's "logistic centre" to Europe, the Guardian writes. After the signing of 16 bilateral trade deals, the Greek president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos said this is "a new chapter of decisive importance in the already excellent relations between China and Greece." The former Greek government blocked an EU condemnation of China's human rights record.