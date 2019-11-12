Tuesday

12th Nov 2019

Xi Jingping in Athens promises new investment

Chinese president Xi Jinping said during a visit to Athens that China wants to make the Greece China's "logistic centre" to Europe, the Guardian writes. After the signing of 16 bilateral trade deals, the Greek president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos said this is "a new chapter of decisive importance in the already excellent relations between China and Greece." The former Greek government blocked an EU condemnation of China's human rights record.

Far-right Vox celebrates, as Spain left without majority

Although the governing Socialists Party (PSOE) won the most seats at Sunday's elections, the political deadlock continues with a deeply-fragmented scenario, in which the far-right Vox party is in a strong position while the centre has become irrelevant.

EU 'climate bank' won't rule out carbon capture

The European Investment Bank has billed itself as the world's largest climate change action financier as it plans to phase out gas, oil and coal projects. It has, however, not ruled out backing carbon capture and storage technologies.

New hearings for the von der Leyen commission This WEEK

Next week will see a new round of commissioner hearings for the latest candidates from France, Hungary and Romania in the European Parliament, while crucial elections take place in Romania and Spain.

Bosnia wants explanation for Macron's 'time-bomb' remark

Bosnia requested an interview with the French ambassador to Sarajevo, after Emmanuel Macron described the country as a "ticking time bomb" and one of the greatest concerns for Europe due to the "problem of returning jihadists".

MEPs slam Commission over common charger delay

Citing an EUobserver investigation, MEPs on the consumer protection committee have slammed the EU Commission for allowing Apple to get away with refusing to comply with a common smartphone charger for over a decade.

