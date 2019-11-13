Ticker
ECJ: EU countries must label Israeli settlement products
By EUobserver
The EU's top court ruled Tuesday that member states must oblige retailers to identify products made in Israeli settlements with special labels. "Foodstuffs originating in the territories occupied by the state of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin," the European Court of Justice said. Israel has said that the labelling is unfair and discriminatory. The EU argued that settlement expension undermines hopes for a two-state solution.