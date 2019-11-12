By EUobserver

The new commissioner-designates from France, Hungary and Romania have passed the conflict of interest scrutiny in the European Parliament's legal affairs committee. The biggest debate concerned France's Thierry Breton, who had shares in a French IT firm Atos, and whom Socialists, Greens and the far-left wanted to ask further questions. Breton passed the scrutiny by 12-11 votes, while Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi and Romania's Adina Valean sailed through unopposed.