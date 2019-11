By EUobserver

Spain's socialist caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the leftist party Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, reached an agreement to form a coalition government on Tuesday, after they lost together a total of 10 deputies in Sunday's election. This coalition government will need the support of smaller and regional parties, as they only have 155 seats in the congress - not an absolute majority (176 seats).