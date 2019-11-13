By EUobserver

Spanish pro-independence party the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) announced on Tuesday that it will help socialist caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, to unblock the deadlock if negotiations about the Catalan issue start. The Socialist PSOE and the leftist party Unidas Podemos agreed a coalition this week, although they still need the support of smaller parties. The ERC's 13 seats would be essential to pass a government.