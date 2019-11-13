Wednesday

13th Nov 2019

Ticker

Russia jails six Crimean Tatar activists for terrorism

A Russian court has sentenced six Crimean Tatar activists to jail terms between seven and 19 years on charges of organising terrorist activities and plotting a violent overthrow of the Russian government, the Moscow Times reports. "This decision brings to a close what can only be described as a sham trial," Amnesty International said. Moscow said it was preventing terrorist activities by the Muslim Tatar minority living in Crimea.

News in Brief

  1. Police end Catalan separatist blockade of France-Spain road
  2. Poland arrests extremists for 'planning attacks on Muslims'
  3. Controversial commission portfolio name changed
  4. Catalan party to support new Spanish coalition
  5. Russia jails six Crimean Tatar activists for terrorism
  6. Venice flooded with highest tide in 53 years
  7. Border controls 'the norm' in some EU states since 2015
  8. Netherlands plan to reduce speed limit to 100km/h

