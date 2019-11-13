Ticker
Border controls 'the norm' in some EU states since 2015
By EUobserver
Despite the guarantee of free movement of people within the 26 countries of the Schengen area, some countries have introduced permanent border controls since 2015, Yves Pascouau, a senior adviser at the European Policy Centre (EPC) notes in a new study. Although border controls within Schengen cannot exceed a duration of two years, four-year old controls are now into place in Germany, Austria, France, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.