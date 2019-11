By EUobserver

The Dutch government has agreed to reduce the speed limit on highways from 130km/h to 100km/h in order to cut emissions, NRC Handelsblad writes. The reduced limit would only be in place during the day, while cars can still drive at up to 130km/h from 1900 to 0600. In a compromise between the four coalition parties, there would also be a reduction of protected nature reserves.