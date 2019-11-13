By EUobserver

The controversial name of the commission portfolio "protecting our European way of life" (previously "migration") will be changed to "promoting our European way of life", the Socialist and Democrats group in the European parliament said. Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen also agreed on Wednesday to change two other portfolio names, group leader Iratxe Garcia MEP confirmed. The concessions come ahead of crucial hearings Thursday of the new commissioner-designates.