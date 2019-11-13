Ticker
Poland arrests extremists for 'planning attacks on Muslims'
By EUobserver
Polish authorities arrested two people accused of planning violent attacks against Muslims inspired by Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik and suspected white supremacist Brenton Tarrant in New Zealand, the security forces said on Wednesday. "The arrests are the result of information collected earlier by the Internal Security Agency (ABW) about an extremist group whose aim was to intimidate Muslims living in Poland," the statement said.