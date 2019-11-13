By EUobserver

Police on Wednesday managed to reopen the road linking Spain and France after more than 48 hours of intermittent blockages organised by Catalan separatist group Democratic Tsunami. Although French and Spanish police unblocked the motorway on Tuesday, protesters moved some 65km south, where the motorway passes through the city of Girona. According to the Catalan regional police, protesters torched barricades and hurled stones at security forces.