Ticker
MEPs criticise Poland for criminalising sex education
By EUobserver
In a resolution approved on Thursday, the majority of MEPs voiced their concerns over a Polish draft law that criminalises sex education. This initiative could put teachers who provide sex education in prison for up to three years. MEPs called on the Polish parliament to avoid adopting the bill, which follows recent attempts of the government in Poland to limit sexual and reproductive rights, including the right to abortion.