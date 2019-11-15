By EUobserver

Lara Comi, a former MEP for Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party (2009-2019), was Thursday put under house arrest by Italian police in relation to a corruption probe, Italian news agency ANSA reported. In 2015 she demanded an investigation from the European Commission into the sale of Maltese citizenship after a hike in residence permits issued to Libyan nationals. In May she was investigated in Milan for illegal party funding.