By EUobserver

Hungary's commissioner-designate for enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, will face further written questions from MEPs, parliament sources said Thursday. Party coordinators in the EU parliament's foreign affairs committee failed to approve him after their hearing, with only the centre-right EPP, conservative ECR, and far-right ID supporting him. The Socialist S&D, the liberal Renew Europe, the Greens and far left GUE/NGL wanted to see further questions.