By EUobserver

The UK's chief of the defence staff, Nick Carter, said increasing threats from Russia could lead to miscalculations and that it could inadvertently trigger a third world war, Bloomberg reports. Carter warned that new Russian techniques including "disinformation, subversion, manipulation, assassinations and of course the use of mercenaries, which are very easily undeclared and non-attributable" could easily lead to escalation, miscalculation and therefore also war.