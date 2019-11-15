Ticker
UK defence chief: Russia could trigger World War III
By EUobserver
The UK's chief of the defence staff, Nick Carter, said increasing threats from Russia could lead to miscalculations and that it could inadvertently trigger a third world war, Bloomberg reports. Carter warned that new Russian techniques including "disinformation, subversion, manipulation, assassinations and of course the use of mercenaries, which are very easily undeclared and non-attributable" could easily lead to escalation, miscalculation and therefore also war.