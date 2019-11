By EUobserver

The hearing over the arrest warrant issued by Spain for the extradition of two Catalan ex-ministers, Toni Comín and Lluis Puig, was postponed until 16 December by a Brussels court on Friday, conjoining their case with the one of ex-president of the Catalan government, Carles Puigdemont. However, the decision of the Court of Justice of the EU on Puigdemont and Puig's immunity as an elected MEP could change the date.