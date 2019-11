By EUobserver

A BBC investigation revealed links between the exchange platform for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Wex, and Russia's security services. According to the Moscow Times, the Russian founder of the exchange platform, Alexey Bilyuchenko, told the BBC that he was taken to the Federal Security Service (FSB) offices in Moscow to provide access to the online wallets of Wex's customers - where €406m worth of cryptocurrency were stored.