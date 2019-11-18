Ticker
Microsoft revises data privacy terms following EU probe
By EUobserver
Microsoft announced on Monday that it was updating the privacy terms of its commercial clouds - after the EU's data watchdog (EDPS) suggested in October that Microsoft's contracts with the European institutions fail to meet EU's data protection rules (GDPR). "We will increase our data protection responsibilities for a subset of processing that Microsoft engages in when we provide enterprise services," said the tech company in a statement.