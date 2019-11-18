Ticker
Germany: Tehran should hold dialogue with protesters
By EUobserver
German chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer called the current protests in Iran "legitimate and deserving of our respect when people courageously air their economic and political grievances," Deutsche Welle reports. She added that "the Iranian government should respond to the current protests with a willingness to engage in dialogue," and that Germany urges "the government in Tehran to respect freedom of assembly and expression."