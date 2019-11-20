Ticker
Belarus vote: zero opposition candidates elected
By EUobserver
Official results of the parliamentary elections in Belarus showed not one single opposition candidate was elected, leaving president Aleksander Lukashenko firmly in power. Two opposition candidates who won a parliamentary seat in 2016 were not allowed to stand for elections again. Lukashenko plans to run again for office in presidential elections next year. Critics have called the elections fraudulent. The official turnout was 77 percent.