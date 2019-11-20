Ticker
Balkan coal power plants fail to meet emissions targets
By EUobserver
A new report from the pan-European organisation Energy Community revealed on Monday that coal-fuelled power plants in the Balkans are struggling to comply with the emission targets established under their national plans. "The situation is especially critical in the Western Balkans as the deadline for some plants to go offline is literally around the corner if they continue to operate at high-usage," said an executive of the organisation.