By EUobserver

MEPs approved Hungary's commissioner-designate Oliver Varhelyi in the European parliament's foreign affairs committee on Monday. It means the new EU commission led by Ursula von der Leyen can take office on 1 December if the parliament approves the EU executive without a UK commissioner next week. Varhelyi was given written questions following his hearing last week after socialists and liberal lawmakers had concerns over his closeness to PM Viktor Orban.