Ticker
Suspected 'middleman' in Caruana Galizia case arrested
By EUobserver
A suspected 'middleman' in the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case was arrested on Tuesday by Maltese authorities, the Times of Malta reported. A presidential pardon is being considered for the suspect since he claims to know who masterminded the assassination plot. The newspaper said experts from the European police organisation Europol were on hand to seize devices from the suspect after receiving green light from a magistrate.