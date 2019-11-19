Ticker
EU Council calls for policy action to protect marine life
By EUobserver
The EU Council stressed on Tuesday the importance of international cooperation and development policies at all levels of government to protect life in oceans and seas. In their conclusions, member states recognised the need for protecting the Arctic, the outermost regions and overseas countries, given their specific vulnerability to climate change. The council calls on the EU Commission to propose policy options that respond to the "alarming" situation.