Denmark and the Netherlands were "very close" to French ideas on a new enlargement method, and the views of Austria, the Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia were "convergent" with it, French EU affairs minister Amélie De Maontchalin said in Brussels Tuesday. EU minsters are holding first talks on the changes, which envisage more EU funding in return for more rigorous reforms, amid concern on EU 'enlargement fatigue'.