Ticker
Hungary, Poland block EU conclusions on rule of law
By EUobserver
Hungary and Poland on Tuesday blocked a conclusion on the evaluation of the annual rule of law dialogue among member states. The Finnish EU presidency published the conclusions, representing consensus among the other 26 member states on strengthening the process. The 26 agreed the dialogue could use the EU commission's planned annual rule of law reports. Hungary and Poland objected to linking the annual report to the council's dialogue.