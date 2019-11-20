By EUobserver

The US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, will testify in the US House Democrats' impeachment inquiry on Wednesday to clarify if president Donald Trump abused power by secretly pressuring the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to help his 2020 re-election campaign. Normally Ukraine is outside the scope for the American EU ambassador but Sondland appears to have played an influential role in Trump's policy towards Kiev.