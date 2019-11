By EUobserver

Estonia's interior minister, Mart Helme, told Finnish media on Tuesday his country no longer "fully trusts" that Nato would defend it if it was attacked by Russia. Estonia was working on a "Plan B" for territorial defence with other Baltic states and Finland, Helme, who also chairs the far-right Ekre party in Estonia's ruling coalition, said. The Plan B included forging better relations with Germany and the US, he added.