By EUobserver

Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenković said on Wednesday that the outgoing president of the EU Council Donald Tusk "will do a great job [as president of EPP] due to his national and European experience". Tusk will be elected the president of the European People's Party [EPP] during the political party's congress in Zagreb, since he is the only candidate for this position. He will replace French former MEP Joseph Daul.