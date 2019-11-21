By EUobserver

Germany foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that a group of experts could strengthen Nato's political thinking, after French president Emmanuel Macon called the military alliance "brain dead". "We want above all in this process to make clear that Nato functions and has a future," he was quoted by Bloomberg after a meeting of Nato's foreign ministers in Brussels. German chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier that Nato remains "irreplaceable".