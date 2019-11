By EUobserver

Members of the CDU, the party of Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel, will introduce three motions at the party's congress this week to directly or indirectly ban the involvement of the Chinese mobile company Huawei in the setting up of the 5G network, Politico writes. Foreign minister Heiko Maas (SPD) said in an interview "we cannot afford to ignore the political and legal realities to which a supplier is subject."