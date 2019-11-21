Ticker
Luxembourg: EU ought to recognise Palestine
By EUobserver
The EU ought to recognise Palestinian statehood in reaction to a US announcement, on Monday, that Israeli settlements were not illegal, Luxembourg foreign minister Jean Asselborn told the Reuters news agency Wednesday. The move would be "mere recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to its own state," he said. "Israeli colonisation" remained illicit, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, and the UK said in a joint statement the same day.