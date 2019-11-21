By EUobserver

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a speech that the first priority for the new European Commission should be managing migration, Ekathimerini reports. He said that "Greece has reached its limits," adding that "we need a common system on asylum that will replace Dublin." Mitsotakis pointed out that Greece receives an average of 500 asylum seekers a day and called the situation on the Greek islands "unmanageable".