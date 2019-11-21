By EUobserver

The EU and UN-backed Libyan government in Tripoli has turned refugees' misery into a "profitable business model", according to a leaked report by the EU Council presidency, Finland, seen by British newspaper The Guardian. The more than 5,000 people held in Libya camps were victims of "human trafficking" and "serious cases of corruption and bribery", the report said, amid joint EU operations with Libyan authorities to halt Europe-bound migrants.