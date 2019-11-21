Ticker
Rowdy anti-corruption protest in Malta
By EUobserver
A crowd of hundreds of anti-corruption protesters caused rowdy scenes outside the office of Maltese leader Joseph Muscat in Valletta on Wednesday, Maltese media report. They chanted "mafia!", blocked a minister's car, and a policewoman was injured, reports said. Three NGOs had called the demonstration after the arrest of a Maltese oligarch in the case of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia pointed to high-level government involvement.