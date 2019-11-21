By EUobserver

Hungary's top court ruled on Wednesday that nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban's government had published "misleading and falsely presented facts" about a refugee rights group in a questionnaire sent to millions of households in 2017. The NGO Hungarian Helsinki Committee said the Supreme Court ruled that the government had damaged its reputation over the "national consultation" questionnaire about US billionaire George Soros, ordered an apology and compensation of €6,000.