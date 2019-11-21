By EUobserver

Italian former prime minister and MEP Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday that Europe needs to become a global military power "to have a seat at the table where decision are made" with America and China. "We also need military capacity to defend ourselves in case of a massive invasion phenomenon," Berlusconi added, saying his party will return to government soon as the current Italian government is "unprepared, unqualified and inexperienced".