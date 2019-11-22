Friday

22nd Nov 2019

Children with disabilities in Bulgaria isolated, report says

By

A new report from Disability Rights International reveals that despite the reforms of the Bulgarian government to integrate children with disabilities in the country, hundreds of children still suffer from social isolation. The study found that about 1,000 Bulgarian children with disabilities live in "group homes", designed to replace often communist-era institutions, where children were kept in poor conditions away from the rest of Bulgarian society.

EU Parliament to vote on the Commission This WEEK

MEPs will decide on Wednesday whether to support the new EU commission as a whole during the plenary session. If approved, Ursula von der Leyen's team will finally take office on 1 December.

Hungary's breaches back on EU agenda next month

EU affairs ministers will have a second round of hearings on political and legal developments in Hungary. But the MEP in charge of the file worries that the next commission will be less vocal on Hungary's breaches of EU rules.

The challenge of artificial intelligence

The fast-growing impact of artificial intelligence will be the biggest challenge for business and consumers in Europe's single market of tomorrow.

The EU debate on its own resources

The European Commission proposed to increase the EU budget from 1.03 to 1.11 percent. As Brexit will mean that net-contributing countries will have to pay more, a big debate is on its way.

Towards a new era in EU-Zimbabwe relations

We are aware that the normalisation of relations between Zimbabwe and the EU will take time. No-one can expect immediate miracles from what is only the beginning of the first ministerial level dialogue for 20 years, writes Zimbabwe's foreign minister.

