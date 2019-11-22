By EUobserver

A new report World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that more than 80 percent of adolescents worldwide are not active enough, putting their current and future health at risk. Globally, girls tend to be less active than boys. The prevalence of insufficient physical activity slightly decreased in boys between 2001 and 2016 (from 80 percent to 78 percent), but there was no change over time in girls (remaining around 85 percent).