Ticker
Spanish court investigates Russian spying unit
By EUobserver
Span's High Court, the Audiencia Nacional, has opened an investigation against the group 'Unit 29155', linked to the Russian intelligence services, for its alleged activities during the 2017 Catalan breakaway bid, El País reported. "Russia is trying to use secret operations to influence public opinion through extremist and racist organisations," said the former head of Germany's intelligence service Hans-Georg Maassen earlier this year.