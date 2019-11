By EUobserver

Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told her annual party conference she will quit if the party does not support her. In a speech to around 1,000 CDU members she said "If you are of the opinion that the Germany I want is not the one you want... then we should end it. Here, now and today," she said, as the party debates its post-Angela Merkel future.