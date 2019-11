By EUobserver

Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Friday that he approved the hiring of 400 guards at Greece's land border with Turkey and 800 more on its islands, to prevent the entry of migrants not entitled to stay in the country, Reuters writes. "We will permanently shut the door to illegal human traffickers, to those who want to enter although they are not entitled to asylum," Mitsotakis said.